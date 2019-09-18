14 power pilferers booked in Sargodha

The Fesco had caught 14 people involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : The Fesco had caught 14 people involved in electricity theft.

The police said the Fesco conducted raids at Jauhar Colony, Muhammadi Colony, Chak 60/NB and village Bahak Meken and caught Gull Muhammad, Osama, Muhammad Sarfraz, Muhammad Sharif, Muhammad Asif, Faiz Ahmad etc over power theft.

On reports of the Fesco, the police have registered separate cases.