14 Power Pilferers Nabbed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown here on Sunday.
The task force team raided various areas of the district and caught --Riaz, Tahir, Sqlain, Samiullah, Abdul Qadir , Waleed Khan,Hafizullah, Farzand Arain,Tariq,Sufi Kamal and others.
The police registered cases against them.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Change of guard ceremony held at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum on Pakistan Day2 minutes ago
-
Non duty paid cigarettes seized2 minutes ago
-
14 power pilferers nabbed2 minutes ago
-
11 criminals nabbed2 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held12 minutes ago
-
Motorway police crackdown on speeding, over 100 FIRs filled for excessive speeds42 minutes ago
-
Nation, armed forces ready to protect motherland; render any kind of sacrifice: President42 minutes ago
-
Mania for eid shopping reaches new heights: report52 minutes ago
-
Pakistanis sharing patriotic messages on social media on 85th Pakistan day52 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders, other organizations extend warm congratulations on Pakistan Day2 hours ago
-
Governor visits Pindi food street3 hours ago
-
PM grieved over martyrdom of four policemen in Noshki terror attack3 hours ago