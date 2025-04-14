Open Menu

14 Power Pilferers Nabbed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 10:50 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown here on Monday.

The task force teams raided various areas of the district and caught --Tanveer Khan, Hakeem Khan, Saqlain, Bakht Khan, Abdul Saboor, Waleed Khan, Hafizullah, Farzand Arain,Tariq,Jameel and others.

The police registered cases against them.

