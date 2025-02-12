14 power pilferers netted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 14 power pilferers,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,the task force team raided various areas of the district and caught --Riaz,Tahir, Saqlain,Sami Allah,Abdul Qadir ,Waleed Khan,Hafizullah,Farzand Arain,Tariq,Sufi Kamal and others involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

Police registered cases against them.