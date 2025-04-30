14 power thieves held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Wednesday caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

According to a spokesperson,the task force team raided various areas of the district and caught --Riaz,Tahir, Saqlain,Samiullah,Abdul Qadir ,Waleed Khan,Hafizullah,Farzand Arain,Tariq,Sufi,Faheem and others.

The police registered cases against them.