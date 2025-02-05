14 Power Thieves Nabbed
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.
The task force team raided various areas of the district and caught --Riaz, Tahir, Sqlain, Samiullah, Abdul Qadir , Waleed Khan,Hafizullah, Farzand Arain,Tariq,Sufi Kamal and others.
The police registered cases against them.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Effective voicing at international forums against Indian oppression stressed6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister reaffirms Pakistan's support for Kashmir on Solidarity Day7 minutes ago
-
Early cancer detection saves precious lives: Health experts7 minutes ago
-
Zamung Kor observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal7 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores sealed7 minutes ago
-
Dir people widely deplore Indian oppression against Kashmiris7 minutes ago
-
Kashmir solidarity day observed in Tank7 minutes ago
-
14 power thieves nabbed7 minutes ago
-
Speakers deplore world’s duplicity on Kashmir issue17 minutes ago
-
"Commissioner Marathon Race" to be held on February, 9 : Commissioner17 minutes ago
-
Kashmir will remain corner stone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, PM assures Hurriyat leaders17 minutes ago
-
Hangu Police seize illegal cash worth Rs70 million17 minutes ago