14 power thieves nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.

The task force team raided various areas of the district and caught --Riaz, Tahir, Saqlain, Sohaib, Abdul Qadir , Waleed Khan,Hafizullah, Farzand Arain,Tariq,Sufi Kamal and others.

The police registered cases against them.