Open Menu

14 Power Thieves Nabbed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 01:20 PM

14 power thieves nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.

The task force team raided various areas of the district and caught --Riaz, Tahir, Saqlain, Sohaib, Abdul Qadir , Waleed Khan,Hafizullah, Farzand Arain,Tariq,Sufi Kamal and others.

The police registered cases against them.

Recent Stories

GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosec ..

GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection

24 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions ..

AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..

39 minutes ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of GovDigital at ..

54 minutes ago
 HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

1 hour ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals deta ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficienc ..

2 hours ago
China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1

3 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Aust ..

Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on r ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan