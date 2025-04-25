14 Power Thieves Nabbed
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown here on Friday.
The task force team raided various areas of the district and caught -- Riaz, Tahir, Saqlain, Samiullah, Abdul Qadir , Waleed Khan, Hafizullah, Farzand Arain, Tariq, Sufi, Faheem and others.
The police registered cases against them.
