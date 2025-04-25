Open Menu

14 Power Thieves Nabbed

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM

14 power thieves nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown here on Friday.

The task force team raided various areas of the district and caught -- Riaz, Tahir, Saqlain, Samiullah, Abdul Qadir , Waleed Khan, Hafizullah, Farzand Arain, Tariq, Sufi, Faheem and others.

The police registered cases against them.

