14 Power Thieves Netted

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 01:20 PM

14 power thieves netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Wednesday caught 14 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

According to spokesperson,FESCO teams raided various areas of the district and caught Tanveer Khan, Hakeem Khan,Saqlain,Bakht Khan,Abdul Shakhawat,Waleed Khan,Khaleel,Farzand Arain,Tariq,Jameel and others.

The police registered cases against them.

