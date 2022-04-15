14 prisoners released from Central Jail

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 14 prisoners have been released from Central Jail Faisalabad on their personal surety bonds

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 14 prisoners have been released from Central Jail Faisalabad on their personal surety bonds.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Raja Zahid Mehmood along with Civil Judge Muhammad Sajid Bilal visited Central Jail Faisalabad and directed to release 14 prisoners on their personal surety bonds.

All these prisoners were involved in the cases of petty nature, a spokesman of Prisons Department said on Friday.