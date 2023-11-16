Open Menu

14 Prisoners Released From District Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 02:00 PM

14 prisoners released from district jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Fourteen prisoners were released from District Jail Faisalabad on their personal surety bonds.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ghulam Hussain Bhindar visited the District Jail Faisalabad and ordered for release of these prisoners. All these prisoners were involved in cases of petty nature, a spokesman for Prisons Department said on Thursday.

