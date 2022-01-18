14 proclaimed offenders arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 14 proclaimed offenders and court absconders in the district.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 14 proclaimed offenders/court absconders.

The accused are identified as Muhammad Hafeezullah, Nadeem Yaqoob, Muhammad Tayyab,Amir Shahzad, Hussnain,Ghulam Mustafa, Maqsood Ali and others.

They were wanted to the police in heinous crimes like robbery, abduction for ransom, murderand attempt of murder.