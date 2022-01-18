UrduPoint.com

14 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

14 proclaimed offenders arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 14 proclaimed offenders and court absconders in the district.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 14 proclaimed offenders/court absconders.

The accused are identified as Muhammad Hafeezullah, Nadeem Yaqoob, Muhammad Tayyab,Amir Shahzad, Hussnain,Ghulam Mustafa, Maqsood Ali and others.

They were wanted to the police in heinous crimes like robbery, abduction for ransom, murderand attempt of murder.

Related Topics

Murder Police Robbery Court

Recent Stories

Martyred policeman funeral prayer offered in Miran ..

Martyred policeman funeral prayer offered in Miranshah

37 seconds ago
 NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hands over properties worth ..

NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hands over properties worth Rs. 1.117 billion

38 seconds ago
 DC Mardan closed GGPS Labour Colony following posi ..

DC Mardan closed GGPS Labour Colony following positive corona cases

39 seconds ago
 Lavrov Says Discussed Russia's Draft Agreements on ..

Lavrov Says Discussed Russia's Draft Agreements on Security Guarantees With Baer ..

41 seconds ago
 ICC awards to be unveiled this week

ICC awards to be unveiled this week

42 seconds ago
 94 SAU students receive cheques under Ehsaas Under ..

94 SAU students receive cheques under Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.