14 proclaimed offenders arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The district police during a campaign against criminals arrested 14 proclaimed offenders here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson, teams recovered six pistols, two rifles from outlaws and registered cases against them.

Meanwhile, the police arrested five drug peddlers, including Waqas, Naveed, Shakil, Abid Ali and Tanvir Hussain and seized more than 4Kg charas, and 78 litres liquor.

The Factory area police arrested a gambler, Amir, and recovered Rs 3,650 from him. A case has been registered against the accused.