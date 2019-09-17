14 Proclaimed Offenders arrested in Faisalabad

Police claimed to have arrested 14 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from various parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Police claimed to have arrested 14 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from various parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said that police also recovered 9 pistols, one rifle and one gun from the possession of illicit weapon holders besides seizing 1.

445 kilograms charas and 106 liters liquor from the possession of drug traffickers during this period.

The accused have been locked behind bars and further investigation is under progress, he added.