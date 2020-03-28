UrduPoint.com
14 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Sargodha

Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:34 PM

14 proclaimed offenders arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested fourteen proclaimed offenders and court absconders, recovering weapons from them.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested fourteen proclaimed offenders and court absconders, recovering weapons from them. Police spokesman said Saturday that the teams of various police stations have started operation against proclaimed offenders and conducted raids at different areas on the direction of DPO Amara Ather.

Police have succeeded in arresting fourteen proclaimed offenders including Muhammad Amir s/o Shabbir Muhammad, MuhammadIrfan s/o Muhammad Rafique, Ghulam Mustafa s/o Abdullah, Amir s/o Ghulam Muhammad, Arif Hussain, Sabir Hussain s/o Nizam-ul-din, Zafar Iqbal s/o Gil Muhammad, Muhammad Atif , Shahid Imran s/o Ghulam Shabbir, Fakhar s/o Mahmood, Sanaullah s/o Muhammad Amin and others. The proclaimed Offenders were wanted in over dozen of cases of robbery, theft and attempt to murder. Police have started further investigation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

