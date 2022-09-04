14 profiteers arrested as admin continues crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has launched a crackdown against profiteering and arrested 14 shopkeepers for fleecing the customers.

Following orders of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman Younis, Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon had directed all the assistant commissioners, magistrates to remain in field to take action against the profiteers and to supervise the campaign in their jurisdictions to ensure sale of edibles at government notified rates, its spokesman told APP.

Magistrate Sadar Zone Mir Yamin took action in Tarnol and its adjoining areas and arrested 10 shopkeepers for selling food items at high prices and non-display of rate list issued by the ICT administration. He checked milk, curd, vegetable, fruit, chicken and general store besides tandoors to ensure implementation of government notified rates.

Assistant Commissioner, Rural Zukhruf Fida Malik inspected prices of essential commodities in Ghauri Town, Pakistan Town, Rawat and other areas to ensure compliance to notified rates. Two shops sealed and owners were arrested for violation, while other violators were fined/warned as per law.

Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed checked fair price fruit/vegetable stalls at Bhara Kahu (Jhuggi Stop), Bani Gala (Near Street 786) and Bari Imam (Bari Imam Chowk) to ensure provision of quality fruits/vegetables at prescribed government rates.

Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Awaid Bhatti inspected shops and stores for adherence to notified rates for fruits, vegetables and essential commodities alongside inspection of fair price stalls in his precincts. Two person were arrested for violation and shifted to I-9 Police Station.

"Prices fixed by the city administration should be enforced strictly so as to people get essential food items on fixed prices," the spokesman quoted DC as saying.

He said owing to increase in prices of vegetables and fruits in the Federal capital amid flood emergency, the civil administration has established fair-price stalls across the city to facilitate the general public.

Fair price fruits/ vegetables stalls were established at E-11, G-13 Markaz, Bhara Kahu (Jhuggi Stop), Bani Gala (Near Street 786), Bari Imam (Bari Imam Chowk), Tarnol and Rawat to ensure provision of quality fruits/vegetables at prescribed government rates.

Meanwhile, it has been observed that the prices of vegetables, particularly onions and tomatoes, have increased manifold in the federal capital.

Both the commodities were being sold at Rs280 and Rs220 per kg respectively. Whereas, in the Sunday Bazaars, average quality onions were available at Rs230 and tomatoes at Rs170 per kg.

The vendors fear that the prices will further increase in the coming days as the recent floods had damaged various crops in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Giligit-Baltistan.

An official in market committee said tomato price was increased due to shortage of the commodity as massive flooding flushed away its crop in various districts "The tomato available in the mandi is also imported from Afghanistan," he said.

"If prices of vegetables are higher in the wholesale market, how a shopkeeper can sell them at lower price. Honestly, after selling tomatoes at Rs230 per kg, we are earning nothing," said a vegetable seller at Cafe Irum market on condition of anonymity.

Subhan Khan, a buyer at I-8 Markaz, while purchasing some onions blamed the government's negligence for shortage of commodities and price hike of essentials items in the market, claiming that not a single policy was formulated during past one decade to mitigate the loss caused by natural calamities.

Khan urged the government to focus on this and devise a mechanism to control floods in future.

