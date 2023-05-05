14 profiteers arrested over violation of price control lists

(@FahadShabbir)

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Shahak Baloch, Price Control Committee Saryab arrested 14 people over violation of the price control committee while many were given heavy fines and a final warning

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Shahak Baloch, Price Control Committee Saryab arrested 14 people over violation of the price control committee while many were given heavy fines and a final warning.

These operations were carried out on Friday under the supervision of Special Magistrate Saryab Masood Bugti in various areas of Saryab sub-division including Qambrani Road, Satellite Town and Hazarganj.

He said that due to the actions of the administration, there has been control over hawking to a great extent until the vending was completely eradicated.

He said that operations would continue on a daily basis, no exception could be taken from anyone in this regard.

He said that the interest of the people was dear to the district administration, it would not be allowed to burden the people by creating an artificial crisis, the business community should account for such elements.

He said that action would be taken against mini petrol pumps on public complaints and no one could be allowed to set arbitrary rates.

Action will be taken against those who sell petrol at high prices, he said.