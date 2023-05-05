UrduPoint.com

14 Profiteers Arrested Over Violation Of Price Control Lists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 11:00 PM

14 profiteers arrested over violation of price control lists

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Shahak Baloch, Price Control Committee Saryab arrested 14 people over violation of the price control committee while many were given heavy fines and a final warning

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Shahak Baloch, Price Control Committee Saryab arrested 14 people over violation of the price control committee while many were given heavy fines and a final warning.

These operations were carried out on Friday under the supervision of Special Magistrate Saryab Masood Bugti in various areas of Saryab sub-division including Qambrani Road, Satellite Town and Hazarganj.

He said that due to the actions of the administration, there has been control over hawking to a great extent until the vending was completely eradicated.

He said that operations would continue on a daily basis, no exception could be taken from anyone in this regard.

He said that the interest of the people was dear to the district administration, it would not be allowed to burden the people by creating an artificial crisis, the business community should account for such elements.

He said that action would be taken against mini petrol pumps on public complaints and no one could be allowed to set arbitrary rates.

Action will be taken against those who sell petrol at high prices, he said.

Related Topics

Petrol Quetta Business Road Price From Mini

Recent Stories

SHRC Chairperson urges to adhere children rights d ..

SHRC Chairperson urges to adhere children rights dealing with juvenile prisoners ..

3 minutes ago
 UN ends global health emergency declaration for CO ..

UN ends global health emergency declaration for COVID-19

28 seconds ago
 French Prosecutors Probe Defense Firm Over Corrupt ..

French Prosecutors Probe Defense Firm Over Corruption in Indian Fighter Contract ..

30 seconds ago
 UAE, WHO deliver first air lift of critical medica ..

UAE, WHO deliver first air lift of critical medical supplies to Sudan

15 minutes ago
 Delegations of Sudanese Military, RSF on Their Way ..

Delegations of Sudanese Military, RSF on Their Way to Jeddah for Talks - Reports

31 seconds ago
 UK Foreign Minister Discusses Hong Kong, Taiwan Wi ..

UK Foreign Minister Discusses Hong Kong, Taiwan With Chinese Vice President

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.