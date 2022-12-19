14 profiteers booked, eight shops sealed

District administration sealed eight shops and booked 14 shopkeepers on charges of earning undue profit from the masses.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :District administration sealed eight shops and booked 14 shopkeepers on charges of earning undue profit from the masses.

According to official sources, special price control magistrates made 6472 inspections to discourage artificial inflation. The teams fined Rs 1.3 million on profiteers.

Cases were registered against 14 shopkeepers. Similarly, eight shops were also sealed during the ongoing month of December.