UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Profiteers Booked, Two Arrested In A Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 04:39 PM

14 profiteers booked, two arrested in a crackdown

The divisional administration have booked 14 profiteers and arrested two others for selling commodities on high rates during a crackdown against profiteers during the last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The divisional administration have booked 14 profiteers and arrested two others for selling commodities on high rates during a crackdown against profiteers during the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of the Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood, the price control magistrates conducting daily crackdown against stockers and profiteers in order to ensure availability of commodities on controlled rates. The price control magistrates conducted 1457 raids and checked 261 markets in a day. The officers got registered FIRs against 14 profiteers, arrested two others while imposed fine over Rs 600,000 on profiteering.

The officers conducted 75 raids against wheat stockers and sealed seven godowns while confiscated 830 maund illegal stock of the wheat.

The price control magistrates have also imposed fine of Rs 24,000 on sugar profiteers during 73 separate raids.

The commissioner office sources said that 23 fair price shops were functional in 23 Ramazan Bazaars of the region where provincial government offering subsidy on 13 commodities. During a day, 40,485 kg sugar, 28,158 flour bags of 10 kg, 1195 kg oil, 3510 kg Ghee and 3425 kg Chicken has been sold at Ramazan Bazaars of the region.

The Ramazan Bazaars were being monitored through proper feedback mechanism and all possible efforts were being made by the divisional administration to control price hike, commissioner office.

Related Topics

Oil Fine Price Market All Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Girl killed, four injured in accident

3 minutes ago

Rs 171,000 fine imposed on profiteers

3 minutes ago

One killed, another injured in road accident

3 minutes ago

Electrical Problems in Boeing 737 MAX Could Be Big ..

3 minutes ago

100 percent conversion of brick kilns on zig-zag t ..

33 minutes ago

Russian security service detains Ukraine diplomat

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.