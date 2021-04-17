14 profiteers booked, two arrested in a crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

The divisional administration have booked 14 profiteers and arrested two others for selling commodities on high rates during a crackdown against profiteers during the last 24 hours

In line with special directives of the Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood, the price control magistrates conducting daily crackdown against stockers and profiteers in order to ensure availability of commodities on controlled rates. The price control magistrates conducted 1457 raids and checked 261 markets in a day. The officers got registered FIRs against 14 profiteers, arrested two others while imposed fine over Rs 600,000 on profiteering.

The officers conducted 75 raids against wheat stockers and sealed seven godowns while confiscated 830 maund illegal stock of the wheat.

The price control magistrates have also imposed fine of Rs 24,000 on sugar profiteers during 73 separate raids.

The commissioner office sources said that 23 fair price shops were functional in 23 Ramazan Bazaars of the region where provincial government offering subsidy on 13 commodities. During a day, 40,485 kg sugar, 28,158 flour bags of 10 kg, 1195 kg oil, 3510 kg Ghee and 3425 kg Chicken has been sold at Ramazan Bazaars of the region.

The Ramazan Bazaars were being monitored through proper feedback mechanism and all possible efforts were being made by the divisional administration to control price hike, commissioner office.