UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:33 PM

14 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala has fined 14 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering, on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala has fined 14 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering, on Monday.

A spokesman of local administration said that AC Tandlianwala Nauman Ali along with his team checked prices of daily use commodities and found 14 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, the AC imposed a fine of Rs.15000 on profiteers and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Related Topics

Fine Tandlianwala

Recent Stories

Du Plessis, South Africa punish injury-hit Sri Lan ..

19 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to extend tourist visa ..

26 minutes ago

Fire Occurred at Yuzhno-Yagunskoye Oil Field, No C ..

21 seconds ago

Ex-Moldovan President Rejoins Socialist Party Amid ..

23 seconds ago

Maryam's dream to become Prime Minister will never ..

24 seconds ago

DG PITB visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.