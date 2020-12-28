14 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala has fined 14 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering, on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala has fined 14 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering, on Monday.

A spokesman of local administration said that AC Tandlianwala Nauman Ali along with his team checked prices of daily use commodities and found 14 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, the AC imposed a fine of Rs.15000 on profiteers and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.