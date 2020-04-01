14 quarantine centers in Attock district: Health Department

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Health Department Attock has established 14 quarantine centres in different areas of the district where 1035 corona suspected patients could be accommodated.

In-charge corona control centre Dr Asif Niazi said this while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He said that these centres include three in Attock, four in Hazro, one in Hasanabdal, two in Fatehjang, three in Pindigheb and one in Jand.

While giving details he said that these centres have been established in Technical College Attock, Wapda Colony Attock, Commerce College Attock, Shuja Khanzada Shaheed Boys Degree College Hazro, GBHS (Govt Boys High school) Hameed, GBHS Malhoo, GBHS Rangoo, GBHS Fatehullah, Tameer Millat Institute Ratwal Fatehjang, Form House near Shara-e-Saadullah, Rescue 1122 building Pindigheb, Commerce College Pindigheb, Ibrar Shah Institute Pindigheb and Jamia Piracha Injra.