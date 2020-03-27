UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Quarantine Centres In Sialkot District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

14 quarantine centres in Sialkot district

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir has said that the district administration has established 14 quarantine centres in the district for admission and treatment of coronavirus patients

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir has said that the district administration has established 14 quarantine centres in the district for admission and treatment of coronavirus patients.

He said that the coronavirus situation was being monitored round-the-clock in Sialkot district.

Senior officials of the Pak Army also visited the quarantine centres and reviewed the preventive, safety and precautionary measures to keep people safe from coronavirus.

Related Topics

Army Nasir Sialkot From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei Steps Towards Basic Research Breakthroughs ..

1 hour ago

16 more cases tested coronavirus positive in GB

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

3 minutes ago

PTI MPA distributes food items in his constituency ..

13 minutes ago

Factory sealed over lockdown order violation in Si ..

13 minutes ago

Supreme Court orders to count termination tenure o ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.