14 quarantine centres in Sialkot district

(@FahadShabbir)

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir has said that the district administration has established 14 quarantine centres in the district for admission and treatment of coronavirus patients

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir has said that the district administration has established 14 quarantine centres in the district for admission and treatment of coronavirus patients.

He said that the coronavirus situation was being monitored round-the-clock in Sialkot district.

Senior officials of the Pak Army also visited the quarantine centres and reviewed the preventive, safety and precautionary measures to keep people safe from coronavirus.