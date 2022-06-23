14 raw parrots seized in Manshera, shifted to Dhodial phesantary

Wildlife Department Manshera division has seized 14 number of raw parrots from a house in Mohallah Channai area and shifted them to Dhodial phesantary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Wildlife Department Manshera division has seized 14 number of raw parrots from a house in Mohallah Channai area and shifted them to Dhodial phesantary.

According to reports, the Wildlife Department got information about illegal confinement of wild birds by a person identified as Muhammad Khan at his house.

The department officials after getting permission from a local court raided the house and found 14 raw parrots which were seized and shifted to Dhodial Phesantary.

The offender was also arrested who will be penalized in accordance with the challan prepared by the department.