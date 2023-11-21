14 residential quarters sealed for commercial use

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) in a drive against illegal commercialization in the city, sealed 14 residential quarters here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) in a drive against illegal commercialization in the city, sealed 14 residential quarters here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, quarters No.

190,140, 177,178,179,180, 181 ,146, 191, 192, 195, 201, 265, 266 in N-block Allama Iqbal Colony were being utilized for commercial purposes illegally. The owners have converted the quarters' outsides into shops. Meanwhile, illegal construction on a plot No 593-A in Ahmad Nagar was also demolished.

The challan against owners were forwarded to the judicial magistrate.