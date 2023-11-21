Open Menu

14 Residential Quarters Sealed For Commercial Use

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 07:26 PM

14 residential quarters sealed for commercial use

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) in a drive against illegal commercialization in the city, sealed 14 residential quarters here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) in a drive against illegal commercialization in the city, sealed 14 residential quarters here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, quarters No.

190,140, 177,178,179,180, 181 ,146, 191, 192, 195, 201, 265, 266 in N-block Allama Iqbal Colony were being utilized for commercial purposes illegally. The owners have converted the quarters' outsides into shops. Meanwhile, illegal construction on a plot No 593-A in Ahmad Nagar was also demolished.

The challan against owners were forwarded to the judicial magistrate.

Related Topics

Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Huawei shares achievements on path to Sustainable ..

Huawei shares achievements on path to Sustainable Development at 'Thriving Toget ..

12 minutes ago
 Industrialists asked to use modern equipment in fa ..

Industrialists asked to use modern equipment in factories for controlling pollut ..

13 minutes ago
 Fog/smog likely to develop in plain areas of count ..

Fog/smog likely to develop in plain areas of country: PMD

21 minutes ago
 Dr Nadeem expresses resolve to deal with malnutrit ..

Dr Nadeem expresses resolve to deal with malnutrition

21 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 19m from 635 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 19m from 635 defaulters in a day

21 minutes ago
 First Pakistani Astronaut Namira Salim - a torchbe ..

First Pakistani Astronaut Namira Salim - a torchbearer for youth, inspiration fo ..

23 minutes ago
Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad dispels false so ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad dispels false social media claims

23 minutes ago
 Food security, sustainable agriculture emerged as ..

Food security, sustainable agriculture emerged as grave issues: Dr Masoud J Al-M ..

23 minutes ago
 Technology continuously evolving, armed forces nee ..

Technology continuously evolving, armed forces need to keep pace with evolving t ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global ..

Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global acknowledgment: Dr. Kausar Mal ..

40 minutes ago
 Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to ..

Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to South Africa

40 minutes ago
 Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam ..

Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam Khan

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan