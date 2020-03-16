14% respondents globally suffered physical or psychological violence in the past year. A lower proportion (6%) of Pakistanis reported similarly

According to WIN World Survey (an association of survey firms), 14% respondents over the world say that they have suffered from physical or psychological violence in the past year

This is a series of polls being released in honor of International Women’s Day, celebrated on the 8th of March every year.



A sample of 29,368 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “Have you suffered from any kind of violence (either physical or psychological) in the past year?”.

14% of the respondents said they have suffered physical or psychological violence, while 83% said they have not. 3% did not know or did not respond.