14 routes for 200 new buses in city approved: Iftikhar A Shallwani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:52 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar A Shallwani here on Wednesday approved 14 different routes for a fleet of 200 buses in the metropolis city.

Chairing a meeting of Road Transport Authority (RTA), he said with the approval of authorities concerned 200 new large sized (Daewoo) buses are being brought on the roads of the provincial capital.

The buses were said to be introduced on the routes as per requirements of the local commuters.

"Major emphasis is to facilitate the masses of the ever expanding port city," said the commissioner.

The Meeting was also attended by DIG (Traffic) Javed Mahar, RTA Secretary Nazar Shahani, Director of Traffic Engineering board Iqbal Siddiqui and SPs -Traffic from all districts of Karachi extensively deliberated on routes demanding priority.

It was thus decided that buses would ply between Babbar Market (Landhi)to Baldia; Surjani Town to Korangi; Quaidabad (Landhi) to Surjani Town; Gulshan e Maymar to Tower; Taali Market (Landhi) to Lucky Star via Gulshan e Hadeed; Bhains Colony (Landhi) to Saddar; Malir Cantt to Tower; North Karachi to Tower; Shah Faisal Colony to Fisheries; Dockyard to Taiser Town and Dawood Chowrangi to Tower.

