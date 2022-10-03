14 shopkeepers arrested, 28 booked over profiteering during September

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates have arrested 14 shopkeepers and booked 28 others over profiteering and hoarding during the crackdown launched across the district during the last month of September.

This was disclosed by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Rizwan Qadeer while presiding over a meeting of price control magistrates to review performance here on Monday.

He said that the price control magistrates have launched a comprehensive crackdown against profiteers and hoarders during the last month on special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watoo.

The price control magistrates have imposed a fine of Rs 2.8 million on the profiteers and hoarders, he added.

The ADCG maintained that the supply and demand chain of commodities was being monitored strictly through auction on merit at markets. He said that flour mills have been warned to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

He said that as per directives of the deputy commissioner, the price control committee would issue prices of commodities every week and price control magistrates would ensure implementation of the controlled rates.