UrduPoint.com

14 Shopkeepers Arrested, 28 Booked Over Profiteering During September

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

14 shopkeepers arrested, 28 booked over profiteering during September

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates have arrested 14 shopkeepers and booked 28 others over profiteering and hoarding during the crackdown launched across the district during the last month of September.

This was disclosed by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Rizwan Qadeer while presiding over a meeting of price control magistrates to review performance here on Monday.

He said that the price control magistrates have launched a comprehensive crackdown against profiteers and hoarders during the last month on special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watoo.

The price control magistrates have imposed a fine of Rs 2.8 million on the profiteers and hoarders, he added.

The ADCG maintained that the supply and demand chain of commodities was being monitored strictly through auction on merit at markets. He said that flour mills have been warned to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

He said that as per directives of the deputy commissioner, the price control committee would issue prices of commodities every week and price control magistrates would ensure implementation of the controlled rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price September Market Merit Packaging Limited Million Flour

Recent Stories

Dawid Malam thanks Pakistan for hosting T20I serie ..

Dawid Malam thanks Pakistan for hosting T20I series

18 minutes ago
 Lashari called me "Noori Nuts", says Hamza Ali Abb ..

Lashari called me "Noori Nuts", says Hamza Ali Abbasi

48 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

2 hours ago
 IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against I ..

IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Sponsor and the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.