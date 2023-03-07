UrduPoint.com

14 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 08:24 PM

14 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar arrested 14 shopkeepers and issued a warning to 35 others during a crackdown against profiteers on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 14 shopkeepers and issued a warning to 35 others during a crackdown against profiteers on Tuesday.

The operation against profiteers was carried out against profiteers for overcharging consumers at various localities on Warsak Road.

During the crackdown 93 shops were inspected, out of which 14 were arrested for lacking official price list, selling under-weight roti and unhygienic conditions. 35 shopkeepers were issued warnings for bringing improvement in cleanliness conditions in their shops.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahad has said that the officers of the district administration are used to visit fruit and vegetable markets during the wee hours of the day to witness the bidding process and then issue an official price list.

He has directed the officers of district administration to pay consecutive visits to bazaars within the areas of their jurisdiction and implementation of the official price list in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Peshawar Visit Road Price Market

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

9 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

21 minutes ago
 Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

30 minutes ago
 IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial cour ..

IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial court on March 13

30 minutes ago
 Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-ball ..

Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-balloting

30 minutes ago
 100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

100,000 saplings planted in Changa Manga

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.