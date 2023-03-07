14 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar arrested 14 shopkeepers and issued a warning to 35 others during a crackdown against profiteers on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 14 shopkeepers and issued a warning to 35 others during a crackdown against profiteers on Tuesday.

The operation against profiteers was carried out against profiteers for overcharging consumers at various localities on Warsak Road.

During the crackdown 93 shops were inspected, out of which 14 were arrested for lacking official price list, selling under-weight roti and unhygienic conditions. 35 shopkeepers were issued warnings for bringing improvement in cleanliness conditions in their shops.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shah Fahad has said that the officers of the district administration are used to visit fruit and vegetable markets during the wee hours of the day to witness the bidding process and then issue an official price list.

He has directed the officers of district administration to pay consecutive visits to bazaars within the areas of their jurisdiction and implementation of the official price list in letter and spirit.