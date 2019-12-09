UrduPoint.com
14 Shopkeepers Booked For Overcharging In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:55 PM

The Price Control Magistrates have taken action against people involved in overcharging of edibles, fruits and vegetables and arrested 14 shopkeepers from different places

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Price Control Magistrates have taken action against people involved in overcharging of edibles, fruits and vegetables and arrested 14 shopkeepers from different places.

According to details, the Price Magistrates have taken action on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha and raided at different places including Chak 80 SB, 10 NB, Jaman road, Chak 9 NB and other areas.

The price control teams have arrested shopkeepers Ghulam Mustafa, Shafiq, Zeshan, Zaheer Abbas, Arshad, Adeel and others over violating price list rates and instructions of the district government.

The teams also imposed heavy fines to the shopkeepers and also registered FIRs against them.

