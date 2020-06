(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Maqbool got register cases against 14 shopkeepers in different areas over violation of lockdown and section 144 CrCP.

He checked anti-corona SOPs in different areas and sealed shops in Chak No 66-JB Dhandra,67-JV Sadhar and Pancerah.