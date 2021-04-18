UrduPoint.com
14 Shopkeepers Booked, One Held Over Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration have booked 14 shopkeepers and arrested another for selling commodities on high rates during separate raids conducted by price control magistrates across the district on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the price control magistrates conducting raids in markets on daily basis to ensure sale of commodities on controlled rates. The price control magistrates got registered FIRs against 14 shopkeepers and arrested another while imposed fine of Rs 197,000 on various for selling commodities on high rates .

Earlier, presiding over a meeting in his office, the deputy commissioner directed price control magistrates to launch comprehensive crackdown against profiteers and stockers. He said that people found involved in looting citizens during the holy month would be treated with iron hands. He directed them to continue operations at different markets on daily base and ensure zero tolerance policy against the profiteers.

