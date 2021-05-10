UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Shopkeepers Booked Over Lockdown Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 02:17 PM

14 shopkeepers booked over lockdown violation

As many as 14 shopkeepers were booked for violating lockdown in city on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :As many as 14 shopkeepers were booked for violating lockdown in city on Monday.

According to official sources, three shopkeepers were arrested as they were opening shops despite warning. However, 26 business centre were also sealed.

On Sunday, the district administration impounded seven buses as these were carrying more than 50 percent passengers.

Overall, a sum of Rs 230,000 fine was imposed on lockdown violators. The officials of police and armed forces were on continuous patrolling to ensure implementation on COVID 19 SOPs amid lockdown situation.

Related Topics

Police Business Fine Sunday

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.