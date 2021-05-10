14 shopkeepers booked over lockdown violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 14 shopkeepers were booked for violating lockdown in city on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :As many as 14 shopkeepers were booked for violating lockdown in city on Monday.

According to official sources, three shopkeepers were arrested as they were opening shops despite warning. However, 26 business centre were also sealed.

On Sunday, the district administration impounded seven buses as these were carrying more than 50 percent passengers.

Overall, a sum of Rs 230,000 fine was imposed on lockdown violators. The officials of police and armed forces were on continuous patrolling to ensure implementation on COVID 19 SOPs amid lockdown situation.