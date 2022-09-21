14 shopkeepers booked over violation of dengue SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 14 shopkeepers have been booked on charge of violating anti dengue SOPs here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of local administration said that teams of District Administration and District Health Authority visited various shops, junkyards and other sites to eliminate dengue larva. They found most conducive environment for dengue breeding at 14 sites in different shops as the shopkeepers violated the anti dengue SOPs and failed to remove stagnant water.

Therefore, separate cases were got registered against these shopkeepers while further action was under progress, he added.

Responding to a question, he said that dengue surveillance teams were fully active in the district and they had taken action against 435 shopkeepers so far over violation of anti dengue measures.

He also appealed to the general public to cooperate with anti dengue teams and make the houses and nearby areas clean so that dengue larvae could not get growth.