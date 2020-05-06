14 shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Nawabshah

For extending relief to general public during Ramazan, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars have conducted raids against profiteers and imposed penalties on 14 shopkeepers to the tune of Rs.1,59,500

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :For extending relief to general public during Ramazan, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars have conducted raids against profiteers and imposed penalties on 14 shopkeepers to the tune of Rs.1,59,500.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars continued to raid grocery, meat, fish, vegetable and other shops to check the prices of essential items on the twelfth consecutive day.

In Nawabshah Assistant Commissioner Tariq Ali Solangi conducted raids at shops in different city areas and checked price lists. He imposed a fine of Rs. 1,50,000 on two shopkeepers for violating price list.

Meanwhile in tehsil Daur five shopkeepers were fined with amount of Rs. 3,500, in Tehsil Sakrand two shopkeepers received fine of Rs.4000 while in Tehsil Qazi Ahmed five shopkeepers were charged Rs.2000 as fine for selling commodities at higher rates.