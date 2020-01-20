14 shopkeepers fined on inflation, overcharging in Sargodha

Assistant Commissioner has fined 14 shopkeepers on overcharging and not displaying price lists in the district

Authorities said Monday that on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar; during drive against price hike, selling sub- standard necessities of life and not displaying price lists at shops the special Price Control Magistrate Sahiwal Waqas Amhad Marath along with magistrate Malik Mumtaz Farooqa has conducted raids at different shops in Sahiwal town and collectively fined to 6 shopkeepers Rs.

14,000 on the spot.

They were Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Jamil, Adnan, Sher Muhammad, Sarfraz and Muhammad Omar.