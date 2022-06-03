UrduPoint.com

14 Shopkeepers Fined Rs 51,500 For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Twenty-nine special price control magistrates conducted raids at 299 groceries and other shops in their respective areas of the district and checked prices of essential commodities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Twenty-nine special price control magistrates conducted raids at 299 groceries and other shops in their respective areas of the district and checked prices of essential commodities.

Fourteen shopkeepers were fined Rs. 51,500 for overcharging and cases were registered against two shopkeepers. Warning was also issued to 12 other shopkeepers.

The magistrates also inspected 29 wholesale dealers.

