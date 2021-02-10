14 shops, restaurants sealed in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 14 shops, stores, restaurants and imposed Rs 30,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 12 shops and two restaurants in Cantt area besides imposing Rs 10,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 20,000 for SOPs violation.

The team sealed Nasir and Muneeb vegetables shop, Paris Beauty Salon, Bilal book Center, Sajawal Shareef Naan Shop, Ishaq Garments, Nadeem General Store, Bakhtawar LPG shop, Cantt Chicken Shop, Hamza Medical Store, Defence Optical shop in Cantt area.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdownbesides issuing warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly,the spokesperson said.