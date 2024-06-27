14 Shops Retrieved In Joint Operation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 06:11 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) In a joint operation, conducted by the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) and the FIA, against illegal occupiers, commercial properties worth crores of rupees were retrieved here on Thursday.
According to a press releases, issued by the ETPB, 14 shops were retrieved during the operation. Secretary Board Farid Iqbal said the report of operation clean-up against the illegal occupants would be sent to ETPB Chairman Dr. Atta-ul-Rehman.
Also, on the orders of the one-man commission, action was being taken against illegal occupants across Pakistan without any discrimination.
According to details, Administrator Multan ETPB Munir Ahmed, along with Assistant Director FIA Multan Ahmar Naeem Sindhu, Inspector Raees Ahmed, Amjad Geelani, Irfan Dogar and others participated in the operation clean-up in Khangarh, Shujaabad Road Multan.
In addition to the heavy presence of the police force, people from other institutions were also present.
