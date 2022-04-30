14 shops sealed, 12 arrested for violating ban on toy guns

District administration Peshawar Saturday sealed 14 shops/godowns and arrested 12 persons in a grand operation against toy guns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar Saturday sealed 14 shops/godowns and arrested 12 persons in a grand operation against toy guns.

On the directives of the Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan banned the sale and purchase of all kinds of toy guns under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (Cr.

PC).

In this connection, a team of the district administration headed by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Peshawar, Obaid Doggar carried out raids on the shops and godowns of toy guns and crackers in Pipal Mandi. During the raid, the team took action against the violators of the ban by sealing 14 shops and apprehending 12 offenders.