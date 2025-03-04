14 Shops Sealed, 61 Arrested For Overpricing In Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Price control magistrates are active in the district under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq to counter overpricing and hoarding.
From March 1 to March 3, price control magistrates inspected the rates and quality of food items at over 11,000 shops, stalls, and other business centers in Bahawalpur district.
On finding violations, fines exceeding Rs 697,000 were imposed on the spot, and 61 price gougers were arrested. One FIR was registered, and 14 shops were sealed.
