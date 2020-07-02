UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Shops Sealed In Shikarpur Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:46 PM

14 shops sealed in Shikarpur over violation of corona SOPs

The district administration along with police contingents sealed dozens of shops in the various markets of the Shikarpur for not following the corona SOPs on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration along with police contingents sealed dozens of shops in the various markets of the Shikarpur for not following the corona SOPs on Thursday.

According to officials more than 14 shops were sealed and warning was issued to a number of shopkeepers in several city areas.

All assistant commissioners, following the orders of DC Shikarpur, visited busy markets in their respective jurisdictions and took action against the shopkeepers for not implementing social distancing and other SOPs of corona.

It is pertinent to mention here that all ACs were visiting their areas with police as well as their own staff without observing the SOPs of social distancing themselves but were enforcing social distancing on others.

Related Topics

Police Shikarpur Market All

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

2 hours ago

Number of Mysterious Elephant Deaths in Botswana D ..

2 minutes ago

NAB Sukkur decides to file reference against ex La ..

2 minutes ago

Australia May Offer Safe Haven to Hong Kong Reside ..

2 minutes ago

Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supp ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.