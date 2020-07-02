14 shops sealed in Shikarpur over violation of corona SOPs

The district administration along with police contingents sealed dozens of shops in the various markets of the Shikarpur for not following the corona SOPs on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration along with police contingents sealed dozens of shops in the various markets of the Shikarpur for not following the corona SOPs on Thursday.

According to officials more than 14 shops were sealed and warning was issued to a number of shopkeepers in several city areas.

All assistant commissioners, following the orders of DC Shikarpur, visited busy markets in their respective jurisdictions and took action against the shopkeepers for not implementing social distancing and other SOPs of corona.

It is pertinent to mention here that all ACs were visiting their areas with police as well as their own staff without observing the SOPs of social distancing themselves but were enforcing social distancing on others.