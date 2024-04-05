Open Menu

14 Shops Sealed Over Decanting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 07:45 PM

14 shops sealed over decanting

An enforcement team of the civil defence department, in a crackdown on illegal business of decanting in the city, sealed 14 shops on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) An enforcement team of the civil defence department, in a crackdown on illegal business of decanting in the city, sealed 14 shops on Friday.

Official sources said that cases have also been registered against six shopkeepers in Jaranwala D-Type colony. The machinery of three shopkeepers was confiscated while challans against 4 others were forwarded to court.

Related Topics

Business Jaranwala Court

Recent Stories

2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat- ..

2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds

10 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency

Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency

8 minutes ago
 472 profiteers arrested during crackdown

472 profiteers arrested during crackdown

10 minutes ago
 Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for e ..

Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission mainte ..

11 minutes ago
 Practical steps to be taken for media houses, work ..

Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar

11 minutes ago
 77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha

77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha

20 minutes ago
MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families ..

MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need

30 minutes ago
 Emergency control rooms to ensure best health serv ..

Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid

20 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan de ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan decides to establish three direc ..

24 minutes ago
 Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve ..

Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve pending pension matters

24 minutes ago
 Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil H ..

Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta

24 minutes ago
 PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed hu ..

PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed humanitarian efforts

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan