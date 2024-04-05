14 shops sealed over decanting

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) An enforcement team of the civil defence department, in a crackdown on illegal business of decanting in the city, sealed 14 shops on Friday.

Official sources said that cases have also been registered against six shopkeepers in Jaranwala D-Type colony. The machinery of three shopkeepers was confiscated while challans against 4 others were forwarded to court.