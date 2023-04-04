Close
14 SI, 85 Inspectors Promoted To Next Ranks.

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 08:26 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer RPO Syed Khurrum Ali on Tuesday pinned the badges to 14 sub-inspectors (SI) over their promotion to the next ranks of Inspectors.

A ceremony was held at Regional Police Office and RPO formally pinned badges to the promoted officials. City Police Officer Syed Khlaid Hamdani was also present on the occasion.

RPO congratulated the police officer and hoped for their best contribution towards effective policing.

Now your responsibilities have been further enhanced. "We have to make it our motto to serve the people and provide immediate justice while performing our duties," he said.

Those among promoted include Sub-Inspectors Syed Imran Haider, Mohsin Abbas, Nayir Mahfuz, Muhammad Ajab, Muhammad Anees, Muhammad Jameel, Lal Hussain, Ishrat Mukhtar, Abdul Rehman, Sultan Qamar, Fazl Hussain, Nadeem Altaf, Atif Hussain and Muhammad Akram.

In another ceremony IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Pinned the badges to 85 inspectors including 14 from Rawalpindi Region with the rank of DSP in Central Police Office Lahore along with other officers.

