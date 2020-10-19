14 smoke emitting vehicles fined

Environmental Protection Department along with City Traffic Police has fined 14 smoke emitting vehicles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Environmental Protection Department along with City Traffic Police has fined 14 smoke emitting vehicles.

A spokesman of environment department said that on special direction of Punjab government a vigorous campaign was launched against smoke emitting vehicles in order to prevent smog in winter.

During the drive, teams of environment department checked 63 vehicles at Sargodha Road and Chenab Club Chowk and fined 14 vehicles .The teams imposed a fine of Rs. 7750/- on these vehicles and issued warning to drivers to maintain the vehicles properly, or get them off road.Otherwise strict action will be taken against them if found guilty of violation.