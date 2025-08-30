14 Snakebite Cases Reported In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Sialkot Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry has said that 14 cases of snake bites have occurred across the district due to floods,
He said that all the people were given timely anti-venom vaccination and were safe from harm.
While visiting various medical relief camps, he said that most of the cases of snake bites occurred in Pasrur Tehsil, which number is 12, while two cases were reported in Daska Tehsil.
He said that 29 fixed medical camps have been set up across the district in the flood-affected areas while five mobile relief camps are also active.
