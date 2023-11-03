At least 14 soldiers embraced 'shahadat' when two vehicles of security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar District, were ambushed by the terrorists, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) At least 14 soldiers embraced 'shahadat' when two vehicles of security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar District, were ambushed by the terrorists, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

"Sanitization operation is being carried out in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be hunted down and brought to justice," an ISPR press release said.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it added.