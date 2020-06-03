UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Special Pickets Established To Curb One-wheeling In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 06:45 PM

14 special pickets established to curb one-wheeling in Islamabad

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has established 14 special police pickets and constituted special squads to curb one-wheeling and road stunt activities in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has established 14 special police pickets and constituted special squads to curb one-wheeling and road stunt activities in the city.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, these pickets have been established to check practices of one wheeling, car racing and rash driving which not only put the lives of violators in danger but also of other road users.

Various teams and special squads of ITP would continuously patrol in various areas of the city especially at 7th avenue, 9th avenue, Margallah Road, Kashmir Highway, Expressway, Murree Road to take action against speedsters who play stunt on the roads.

The policemen of these teams and squads performing in these areas would ensure special vigilance and stop youngsters to get involved in these stunts putting their lives on risk.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that strict action would be taken against one-wheelers and rash drivers. He appealed the parents to ensure strict vigilance of their children and do not allow them to play stunt on the roads and risk their lives.

"Such steps by the ITP have the only purpose to ensure safe road environment for the citizens of Islamabad," he said but termed the cooperation of the parents vital to stop such life-threatening stunts.

The SSP (Traffic) said that bikes of one-wheelers would be impounded and heavy fine tickets would be delivered to them. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Murree Fine Road Car Traffic Wheeling

Recent Stories

Swat to have Agri, Engineering Varsities, children ..

26 seconds ago

House Job Training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana ..

27 seconds ago

Abbas Extends COVID-19 State of Emergency in Pales ..

29 seconds ago

LNA Head Haftar Arrives in Cairo to Discuss Intra- ..

31 seconds ago

Russia Registers 407 Medical Products Over 1.5 Mon ..

7 minutes ago

Johnson Willing to Assess Complaints of US Police' ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.