14 stolen bikes recovered, gang leader arrested

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Mirpurkhas police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an inter-district motorcycle theft gang, recovering 14 stolen bikes and arresting the leader and operatives involved in the heinous activity.

According to the police, the operation was conducted under the supervision of DSP Digri Mir Aftab Talpur, SHO Tando Jan Muhammad Inspector Aftab Rind, SHO Jhudo Inspector Shahnawaz Khaskheli and SHO Noukot Inspector Aslam Jamali.

SSP Mirpurkhas Captain retired Asad Ali Chaudhary praised the team's efforts, and said we have recovered 14 motorcycles and registered a case against the accused for further investigation.

The Officer said that the gang was involved in stealing motorcycles from Jhuddo, Tando Jan Muhammad, and Naukot areas.

