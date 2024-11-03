Open Menu

14 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Police have arrested two-members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 14 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Race Course police held two members gang for lifting bikes who were identified as ringleaders Fahad and Adnan.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started further investigation.

SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz commended police team stated that suspects involved in vehicle and motorcycle theft cannot escape the clutches of the law. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

