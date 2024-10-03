14 students fall victims of bee attack

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) As many as 14 students, including teachers, fell victim to bee attack in

a school in Chak No 420-GB, tehsil Tandlianwala on Thursday.

On information, a rescue team reached the site and shifted the victims to the THQ hospital

after being provided first aid.

The injured were included Muhammad Ashfaq (teacher), Meraj , Ali,

Talha, Muhammad Ahmad, Abdullah, Ali Hussnain , Hamza , Usman, Ali ,

Talha, Junaid , Adnan and Zeeshan as they were resident of Chak No 420 GB,

Tandlianwala.